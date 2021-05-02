As summer nears, Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum is turning its attention to planning two annual events – a spring plant sale and a summer camp for children.
The museum’s Perennial Native and Pollinator Plant sale is currently taking place online.
“We have a fantastic selection of native plants and pollinator magnet plants to choose from,” said Joan Hiddema, a museum volunteer.
Visit https://www.libertyhydebailey.org/events -and-calendar for description of the plants and order form. The deadline to order online is May 8. Plants can be picked up at the museum May 14-15.
The next event at the museum is the Bailey Budding Naturalist summer camp for children. Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, the camp will be open to 12 students per session. For more information and to register, visit https://www.libertyhydebailey.org/events-and-calendar