BANGOR — This year marks the 50th anniversary since passage of Title IX.
For some people, the anniversary probably doesn't mean anything. But for athletically inclined girls who longed to play on a high school sports team prior to 1972, Title IX means a lot.
Bangor resident Dorothy Coates was one of those people. Growing up in New York during the 1960s, she was accustomed to being able to compete on girls high school sports teams. But when the family moved to Bangor in the late 1960s, high school athletics, as Dorothy knew it, came to a grinding halt.
"My sporting days were in New York," she recalled. "I came here in the fall of 1968 and hated this state. I hated this school."
Coates graduated from Bangor High School in 1970 minus the opportunity of playing sports for the Vikings.
But, two years later, Congress approved Title IX as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It ensured that public schools throughout the United States receiving federal funds would have to offer the same types of sports for girls as for boys.
Bangor High School's athletics department took time out from the varsity girls basketball game on Feb. 4 to recognize the female athletes from the 1970s who were among the first to play varsity sports for the Vikings after passage of Title IX.
Interim Athletic Director Fred Smith, who helped coordinate the recognition ceremony, remembers what it was like for girls playing high school sports during the infancy years of Title IX.
"I was still in high school when Title IX passed," said Smith who went to Battle Creek High School at the time. "It was a slow process to get the girls sports programs started. The girls weren't treated like the boys. Their uniforms were not on par with what the boys were getting. There were nice programs for the boys. The girls got mimeographed programs. My sisters had the same uniforms for basketball and volleyball."
The female Bangor High School alumni who attended the "Celebrating 50 years of Title IX" ceremony remembered those early years of girls sports at Bangor.
"Those hand-me-down, stinky uniforms," was one of Robin Perry's recollections of those early years. Perry played basketball, softball and volleyball for Bangor before graduating in 1980. She also remembered, like other girls, purchasing her own shoes for competition, with the exception of one year. "In 1978 our coach went to the school board and got us shoes. We all matched, which was pretty cool," she said.
Other alumni voiced similar memories.
"The uniforms were awful," softball player Kelly Watkins Weber said.
"We got the boys hand-me-down uniforms," said Barbara Johnson, who played basketball. "You had to get your own shoes, too. I remember my blue suede tennis shoes."
Girls who liked to run, didn't have it much better. "In track, the boys got the spikes, the girls didn't," Janet Garvison said. "You had to earn points to get new warm-ups."
It took time, as well, for the girls sports teams to form.
"Basketball at Bangor started in 1973," Smith said, "track in 1974, softball in 1975 and volleyball after that. Cross-country didn't start until 1980...Schools weren't prepared right away for adding all of the sports."
Sue Koning, who graduated in 1974, played on the first varsity girls basketball team.
"That was the only girls sport," she said. "I would've loved to have played volleyball."
Bangor, like other schools, may not have been prepared for adding the various girls sports right away, but girls who competed during those early years began to make their mark.
Cindy Stewart-Flamm remembers her years on the softball team under Coach Don Hodgman.
"Our first season we had like a 2-18 season. By 1978 we turned it around," Stewart-Flamm said. "Some of the best years of my life were on the softball team."
By 1979, the Vikings won the conference championship and repeated the same fete a year later, while producing two all-state players — sisters Karen Watkins Shafer (pitcher) and Kelly Watkins Weber (first base).
Both Shafer and Dorothy Coates - who never got to play sports for Bangor — went on to earn teaching degrees and coach Bangor High School girls athletics teams.
Shafer has coached softball, basketball and volleyball and in 1994 became the first female Bangor athlete to be inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame, while Coates coached both basketball and volleyball before retiring as a physical education teacher at Bangor.
When the Title IX alumni watch Bangor girls play sports today, they admit they're perhaps a tad jealous of how far girls sports has come in terms of the nicer uniforms they wear and the greater opportunities girls now have to pursue athletics post-high school, but they're also proud of them.
"I am so happy for them," Perry said. "The doors are more open for them and if it's something they chose to do professionally, they can."
One recent Bangor High School female athlete who attended the recognition ceremony on Feb. 4th said she is grateful for the female athletes of the 1970s who helped pave the way for her to play high school sports.
"My life would be totally different," said 2014 graduate Shelby Weber, who was named all-district catcher her senior year while playing for the Vikings. "The fact they're the reason we have sports, it's amazing."