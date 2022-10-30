An organization dedicated to honoring the memory of labor union and civil rights activist César E. Chavez has chosen a Bangor High School senior for its “Youth of the Year Award.”
The Grand Rapids-based Committee to Honor César Chavez presented its award earlier this month to 17-year-old Abel E. Muñoz during its annual gala in Grand Rapids. Four other individuals were also honored.
Muñoz was selected due to his musical talent and commitment to sharing his gift of music, according to Lupe Ramos-Montigny, board president of the Committee to Honor César Chavez. As part of the awards ceremony, Muñoz performed musical selections for the audience.
“Abel is an extraordinary young man, not only in performing but as a person,” Ramos-Montigny said. “He is well-rounded, ambitious, self-motivated and determined to reach his goal, which is to attend the University of Michigan to major in music performance.”
Muñoz, who has been a dual-enrolled student at Southwestern Michigan College since his sophomore year at Bangor High School, has acted in both high school and college musicals. He also has been involved with Bangor sports teams including cross country, soccer and wrestling.
When he’s not attending classes at Bangor High School and Southwestern Michigan College, Muñoz works as a DJ and singer for a variety of events, including weddings, corporate and collegiate events at Western Michigan University, Michigan State University and Southwestern Michigan College.
He currently is the interim lead vocalist for the Midwest Tejano group, Karizma Band, based in Holland. The band performs Tejano music as well as different genres.
Muñoz is also currently in the Southwestern Michigan College Men’s Choir, directed by David Carew. In addition to his many activities, Muñoz also models for KCT Menswear, which sponsors his performances.