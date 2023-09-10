BANGOR — A 21-year-old man from Bangor died early Thursday morning, Aug. 31 after he crashed his vehicle into a wooded area on M-43 in Arlington Township, just east of the city.
Van Buren County Sheriff’s office reported Friday, Sept. 1 that deputies were dispatched at 2:20 a.m. to the crash scene at 52nd Street and M-43 Highway for a report of a vehicle on fire.
When deputies arrived they found the driver, Dominick Henslee, had been ejected from the vehicle and had sustained fatal injuries. Preliminary investigation showed the vehicle had been traveling westbound on M-43 when it left the roadway and struck multiple trees in an area of M-43 that is heavily wooded.
Speed was believed to be a factor in the crash. One lane of M-43 remained closed for three hours while the crash scene was investigated and the area cleared of debris.
Assisting agencies included Bangor Community Fire Department, Van Buren Emergency Services, Bangor Police Department and Michigan State Police.