LAWRENCE — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 33-year-old Bangor Township man on Sunday.
Matthew Angel died in the head-on crash that occurred around 7 p.m. on Red Arrow Highway near 55th Street in Lawrence Township.
The crash occurred when the 1997 Chevy pickup that Angel was driving eastbound on Red Arrow Highway crossed the center line and collided with a westbound tow truck, which was driven by a 27-year-old South Haven man, according to Lt. DuWayne Robinson, a state police spokesperson.
Angel succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene of the crash.
The tow truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene and released.
Police say they could not determine whether Angel was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the fatal incident.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Pokagon Police, Hartford Police, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Lawrence Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation pending toxicology results and prosecutor's review.