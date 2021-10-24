BANGOR — A Bangor man who was wanted for stalking his ex-girlfriend now faces drug charges.
Van Buren County Sheriff's deputies arrested Lee Anthony Parker, 34, Oct. 15, after he barricaded himself in a residence in Arlington Township to avoid being taken to jail.
Deputies went to the home to arrest Parker on the stalking warrant after an investigation determined that he had been stalking his ex-girlfriend with the use of a GPS tracker that he had placed on her car. But when deputies arrived at the residence, Parker fled into the home and barricaded himself inside, ignoring commands to exit the residence. While continuing to ignore the deputies' orders, they obtained a search warrant, breached the home's entryway and along with K9 Bruno found Parker hiding in a crawl space where he was then arrested.
While inside the residence, deputies found large quantities of Methamphetamine in plain sight. They obtained a search warrant for drugs and found 56 grams of meth in various forms.