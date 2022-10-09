Bangor High School's marching band earned more awards to add to its trophy case following its performance at the Hastings High School competition on Oct. 1.
The band earned first place, overall, in the Class DD category. The award follows on the heels of the Vikings earning first place in Division D of the Portage Central Marching Band Invitational in September.
"There were 8 bands in Class D (of the Hastings competition) so the group was divided into two groups and we competed in Class DD," Doe said. "We took first place and we also earned awards for Best Music, Best Marching and Best Percussion for Class DD."
The band's show this year is titled "Inside the Toy Chest."
Despite the awards, Doe said the band still has work to do for the completion of its marching season competitions.
"In all honesty, it did not feel like our best show," she said. "It was an odd day as we made adjustments with not being able to have our drum major with us. The show was improved from last week but not to where we wanted it. The good thing is we have time to make the changes and continue to improve to get the show quality we are striving for."
Bangor's next competition will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Michigan State Band and Orchestra Association's District VI Marching Band Festival that will be hosted by Paw Paw. Bangor is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. at Paw Paw Middle School.
The band's final competition will be at 4:15 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at Lakeshore High School.
"We will also have one final performance of the show at the Fall Showcase Concert at 7 pm on Monday, Oct. 17," Doe said. "This concert will be for grades 7-12 with performances from the middle school jazz band, the middle school concert band, the high school jazz band and the Viking marching band."