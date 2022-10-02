Bangor marching band places first in competition
BANGOR — Bangor High School’s marching band brought home some new “hardware” to display after capturing first place and several other awards at the Portage Central Marching Band Invitational in September.
The Vikings marching band competed against bands from five other schools in the Class D division of the competition. Bands were judged in the following categories: music performance, music effect, marching performance and visual effect.
The band not only came in first place, it also won awards for Best Music Performance, Best Marching Performance, Best Color Guard/Auxiliary and Best Percussion.
“We were also one of two bands to score ‘Awards of Excellence,’ meaning we hit the benchmark for our classification in each of the categories,” said Bangor Band Director Tianna Doe. “The students were focused and determined to put on a show that made a statement of who we are as Vikings.”