This fall has proved to be the season for accolades for the Bangor High School marching band. The band not only earned a Division 1 rating at the Michigan State Band and Orchestra Association’s District 6 marching band festival, Oct. 11, in Paw Paw, it also has racked up first-place awards in its division at three marching band festivals, this marching band season.
The latest first-place award occurred at the Lakeshore marching band competition in Stevensville on Oct. 15.
“We took home first place which we have never done at Lakeshore before,” Vikings Band Director Tianna Doe said. “We also have never earned first place at three competitions in one season.
The other two first-place competition awards came at the Hastings and Portage Central marching band invitationals, earlier this fall. The band’s show this year was titled “Inside the Toy Chest.”
“To top off this amazing season we were received back to town (following the Lakeshore invitational) with a celebration parade,” Doe said. “The students were shining bright with smiles, tears and outright pride for their accomplishments and what this town did for them. They felt seen and validated for a job well done. Not every marching season will be like this. The fact that we are able to celebrate and enjoy the moment is a memory we will keep for a lifetime. Hard work, compassion for the group, and the accomplishment of the goal in front of us will be the bedrock of their lessons this marching season.”