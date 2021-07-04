BANGOR — Three former police officers have filed a federal lawsuit against the Bangor police chief alleging sexual misconduct. Also named in the lawsuit are The City of Bangor, Bangor Mayor Darren Williams and City Attorney Scott Graham. The city, police chief, mayor and city attorney have until July 12 to respond in writing to an eight-count federal civil rights lawsuit filed by the three male police officers.
The lawsuit, filed June 10 in the Western District of United States District Court in Grand Rapids, alleges that City Manager and Police Chief Tommy Simpson continually made sexually provocative comments to three former officers – Hothman Misane, Tyler Sleep and Jerol Williams – while they were employed with the city’s police department.
The lawsuit also alleges Williams was racially discriminated against; Misane, who had advanced in the ranks to the level of police chief, was demoted and fired by Mayor Darren Williams after he threatened to file a complaint regarding Simpson’s actions; and that Sleep, who planned to file a sexual harassment complaint with the city against Simpson, was later suspended by City Attorney Scott Graham for insubordinate behavior.
Attorney Jon Marco of a Detroit-based law firm – which is representing the plaintiffs – said the lawsuit involving the three officers and Bangor city officials is one of the most unusual civil rights cases he has handled in his career.
“Nothing about this case is usual,” he said. “It’s hard to believe some of these things went on; bizarre facts, bizarre (local governmental) structures and behaviors ... There’s a lot of unusual circumstances unlike what you would see in normal city government; no separation of powers.”
The lawsuit requests that the court “enter judgment on Plaintiff’s claims in a sum that the court or jury find to be fair and just, including attorney fee, costs and exemplary damages.”
When asked why a specific dollar amount wasn’t stated, Marco responded, “I never like to do that. Ultimately, it’s up to a jury to decide ... Rest assured. These (allegations stated in the lawsuit) are serious violations.”
The allegations
Misane, 33, began working for the Bangor Police Department in 2017, as an officer. He was later promoted to sergeant, acting chief, deputy chief and eventually chief of police. Simpson had taken over the city manager’s responsibilities upon the resignation of then-City Manager Regina Hoover.
Misane’s lawsuit states sexually overt comments from Simpson began soon after Misane was hired. In 2018, the lawsuit alleges Simpson asked Misane if he had ever considered being with a man. According to the lawsuit, Simpson told Misane and other officers various stories of his sexual experiences with men in “explicit and inappropriate detail.” Simpson also allegedly asked Misane on another occasion if he thought another Bangor officer was “well-hung.” That officer was identified as Jerol Williams, another defendant in the lawsuit.
On another occasion, when both Simpson and Misane were at an out-of-town training session in November 2020 and staying at a motel for the evening, the lawsuit alleges Simpson told Misane, “You can come cuddle if you want, I won’t mind.” In March, Misane prepared a detailed complaint regarding Simpsons’ comments and behavior for Mayor Darren Williams to look at. However, when meeting with the mayor, Misane said he was terminated from his job as police chief.
Jerol Williams, 50, began working for Bangor police in January 2020, and has been a police officer for a total of 15 years. Williams, a Black man, alleges in the lawsuit that he had been passed over for promotions at the Bangor Police Department while his white counterparts – with fewer qualifications and less experience – have been promoted.
Williams’ complaint further states that Simpson made a racially based comment about him when he said, “I don’t want to be racist, but Jerol and his child support ...” The complaint goes on to recount sexually explicit remarks Simpson made in the presence of Williams and or other officers. In March, Williams filed a sexual harassment/hostile work environment complaint to the city against Simpson.
Sleep, 34, began working for Bangor police in May 2019. He alleges that on “numerous occasions,” Simpson brought up Sleep’s former police chief and the chief’s wife in an inappropriate sexual manner. The lawsuit also states Simpson shared his sexual preferences in detail with Sleep, including “that he does not like to be pursued by men, that he is the ‘hunter.’”
Sleep’s complaint goes on to say that Simpson “regularly and unwelcomely” touched Sleep’s body, giving him back massages and putting his arm around him. On April 21, Sleep allegedly shared his concerns with Simpson and said he planned to look for employment elsewhere.
On April 21, Sleep was allegedly interviewed by City Attorney Scott Graham, who warned Sleep he had investigated the sexual harassment complaints filed and would be going after people who “caused damages to the city.”
The complaint goes on to say Sleep had begun drafting his complaint against Simpson, but had not yet turned it in. Sleep allegedly told Graham he thought the interview was “bizarre” and that he did not have anything he wanted to share. He then left the station to begin his shift when he was asked to return to the station. According to the lawsuit, Graham accused him of being “insubordinate” for not answering his questions and suspended Sleep, demanding his gun and badge.
Defendants remain mum about lawsuit
As of Tuesday, Bangor city officials named in the lawsuit and who responded to phone and email inquiries, would not discuss the lawsuit. When contacted by phone Monday morning, Simpson declined comment.
“We haven’t been served yet,” he said. “Our attorney said we cannot comment.”
Mayor Darren Williams, who returned a phone call Wednesday, would also not comment on allegations outlined in the lawsuit. However, he did say that the city attorney, Scott Graham, did investigate the officers’ complaints and did not feel that they had merit.
“All of them (the complaints) have been investigated,” said Williams, who went on to say that Simpson is still on the job as police chief and city manager.
Regarding the employment of the three officers, Williams said Missane has been terminated from the force, Jerol Williams quit and is now employed in Calhoun County, and that Sleep, after being briefly suspended, is still employed as a Bangor police officer.
“He was suspended from his shift that night,” Mayor Williams said. “He got out of line. I let him come right back to work.”
City Attorney Scott Graham could not be reached for comment.
The city council plans to meet July 5 for a regularly scheduled meeting. But it is not yet known whether the lawsuit will be included as an item on the agenda.
Marco, the plaintiff’s attorney who specializes in civil rights lawsuits involving police and corrections officers, said the lawsuit will most likely take at least a year to be handled.
“I find these cases, if they don’t get resolved before a lawsuit is filed, then they don’t get resolved for awhile,” Marco said. “I’ve had cases that go on for five years. The average time frame is 1 to 11/2 years.”
Marco said he could have filed the lawsuit at either the state or federal court level. He said he chose the federal level to ensure a fair jury trial.
“When the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, they (legislators) realized some people may not get a fair trial in a state court. As an attorney, I had to decide where they would get the fairest shot at justice,” Marco said.
Marco said he chose to file a federal court lawsuit because several of the lawsuit’s eight counts are related to federal laws, including the Fourteenth Amendment, which provides equal protection of the law against discrimination.