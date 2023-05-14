BANGOR — A former Bangor police chief is being awarded $1.2 million following a lawsuit in which he alleged he had been wrongfully terminated from his position.
On Thursday, a jury in the U.S. District Court’s Western District in Grand Rapids, ruled in favor of Hothman Misane, who sued the city of Bangor in June 2021 over alleged violations of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act and the Whistleblower Protection Act related to his termination in March 2021, according to court documents.
In his lawsuit, Misane contended former Police Chief Tommy Simpson, who is now city manger for Bangor, had made sexually overt comments to him as well as two other officers and created a hostile work environment toward Misane. When Misane met with then Bangor Mayor Darren Williams in early March 2021 and said he planned to file a complaint regarding Simpsons’ alleged actions, he was fired from his position as the newly hired police chief.
Misane, who is now a deputy for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday that the jury’s decision is “a step toward justice and and a stand for what’s right.”
Regarding the jury verdict, Bangor Mayor Lynne Farmer said in an Friday interview that “the city is disappointed.”
Farmer, who had served as mayor pro-tem in 2021, was appointed mayor last year after Williams resigned due to moving outside the city limits.
An appeal of the jury ruling is expected according to John Gillooly, an attorney for the city, during an interview with the Associated Press. Gillooly stated jurors “chose to completely ignore” the testimony of a witness who said Hothman Misane was dismissed for mishandling a criminal investigation.
“We are considering each and every option available to the city of Bangor” to challenge the trial result, Gillooly said.
Misane began working for the Bangor Police Department in 2017, as a patrol officer. He was later promoted to sergeant, acting chief, deputy chief and chief of police in late 2020, when Simpson took over the city manager’s responsibilities.
Misane’s lawsuit stated sexual comments from Simpson began soon after Misane was hired. Two other Bangor police officers – Tyler Sleep and Jerol Williams – also joined the lawsuit in 2021 and alleged Simpson had made sexual comments to them, creating a hostile work environment.
However, during the course of the two-year legal battle, Judge Hala Jarbou in April of this year dismissed sexual harassment claims brought against Simpson by Misane and the other two officers, who left their employment with Bangor in 2021 several months after the lawsuit was filed.
According to federal court records, Bangor city attorney Scott Graham was also removed from the lawsuit, due to not having a hand in the decision to fire Misane as police chief.
In a ruling issued April 10, Jarbou stated, “Most, if not all, of plaintiffs’ allegations are one-off comments that took place over a period of multiple years. Even considering them in the totality, the court can hardly say the environment was permeated with discriminatory intimidation, ridicule, and insult by Simpson because plaintiffs all admit to engaging in similar conduct.”
In an interview Friday, Simpson said he is gay, but denied he had made any kind of sexual advances toward officers under his command.
“I did not,” he said. “These guys came up with these allegations after (Misane) was demoted.”
Simpson was referring to March 1, 2021, when he informed Misane he was going to be demoted to deputy chief or sergeant. After Misane told former Mayor Darren Williams he planned to file a lawsuit, he was fired March 12, 2021, due to “his performance in relation” to a court case in which a defendant had been acquitted.
On Friday, Misane alleged he was terminated due to Simpson creating a hostile work environment.
“He stopped me from doing my job,” Misane said.