BANGOR — Four metal sculptures will soon be gracing the downtown area as part of an ongoing effort to beautify the city.
“We are hoping to have one sculpture on each side of our two block downtown area,” explained Lynne Farmer, mayor pro tem. “They will all be on display at the same time.”
The idea for the art came from seeing them in other cities, such as South Haven, she said. Artists will be paid a $500 stipend up front and then another $500 when completed.
The theme will either be about the city or the four seasons.
South Haven High School senior Zack Emenhiser will be creating one of those pieces. No stranger to building sculptures, Emenhiser built one in 2021 that sits at the athletic and activities entrance of the high school.
“We were very excited to have Zack do our first sculpture as he is going to college to be a welder,” Farmer said.
Creating two of the sculptures will be Kathy Kreager of South Haven. Working with metal and fused glass, Kreager’s creations are in private collections and galleries, hospitals and churches.
Her design of three dragonflies was approved by the city council earlier this year.
No decision has been made on the fourth sculpture yet.