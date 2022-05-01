BANGOR — Bangor native Justin Weber has been hired as the city’s new chief of police.
Weber, 38, was sworn in last month during a ceremony at city hall. He will oversee day-to-day operations of the department.
A graduate of the Kalamazoo Law Enforcement Training Center, Weber’s first officer position was with the Bangor Police Department from 2005-08. Afterward, he moved on to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff Department and later Pokagon Tribal Police.
As a tribal police detective sergeant, the U.S. Army veteran was selected to serve on the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force out of Benton Harbor, where he investigated crimes such as homicides, bank robberies, kidnappings and large quantity drug situations.
After attending SWAT school in Alpena, he was assigned to the Van Buren County Sheriff Department’s SWAT team for about two years while employed with tribal police.
While serving as department head, Weber said he plans to improve the department by restructuring the organizational chart, hiring new staff and proposing new positions to city council to adequately staff the department with the goal of creating “the best and most improved police department in the area.”
“We now have full-time police officers who are caring, professional and compassionate to the community,” he said. “Every day my officers walk through our halls, they see and read a new slogan I placed on the wall that says, ‘Through these halls, walk the finest police officers.’ I believe that and I want them to believe it.”
Other changes include hiring a full-time administrative assistant who is in the office Monday through Friday, and creating the first outreach program featuring a mobile booth that can be set up at community events and staffed with officers who will answer questions and hand out information and other items.
Under Weber’s leadership, the department has reinitiated the School Resource Officer Program with Bangor Public Schools. The program makes available a certified officer to school staff and students for any police services and resources.
“We will always continue trying to create positive police interactions with the community’s youth,” he said.
Future plans call for hosting a community picnic and possibly other events like a 5K run.
“The Bangor Police Department’s new mission is to provide a safe and orderly community for residents and visitors by protecting life, liberty, and property through the use of proactive policing and crime prevention,” he said.