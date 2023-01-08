Three Bangor Police officers received life-saving awards from the City Council this past week for their quick actions in helping to rescue people from a burning home in December.
Police Chief Justin Weber along with officers Filiberto Garcia and Juan Mata were recognized for their life-saving efforts during the Bangor City Council meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 3.
“The awards were for the rescues they performed at the house fire at 1014 3rd St., Dec. 20,” said Bangor Mayor Lynne Farmer.
Bangor Police were the first to arrive at the fire scene that was reported at 8:25 a.m. Bangor Police were able to rescue one of the home’s occupants from the second floor, and helped assist four other occupants from the first floor. However, of the six occupants in the home, one, 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock, was not able to escape. She was a girlfriend of one of the home’s occupants, according to Bangor City Manager Tommy Simpson.
When Bangor police officers arrived at the home they saw smoke and flames coming from the residence and noticed several residents of the home attempting to exit the back entrance of the burning house. However, a 55-year-old male amputee resident in a wheelchair was trapped on the porch of the residence, according to Bangor Police Chief Justin Weber. Officers removed him from the residence and were told people were still upstairs inside the burning residence. Officers found a ladder from a neighboring residence and used it to climb to the roof and remove a 58-year-old woman from the rooftop. They were then told a second woman, Evelyn Hitchcock, was still inside in the upstairs bedroom. Officers climbed the roof again to attempt to make entry into the bedroom to rescue Hitchcock, but were overwhelmed with smoke and flames.
In the meantime, officers were able to help three other people on the first floor leave the home.
“Police Chief Justin Weber and officer Filiberto Garcia rescued a woman on the second floor.,” Farmer said. “They procured a ladder and went to the second floor to save her. Chief Weber was on the roof during the operation. Very dangerous... Officer Juan Mata got the other people in the house out of the bottom level and out to the street to waiting ambulances.”
Bangor Community Fire Department along with neighboring fire departments arrived on scene quickly and were able to contain and extinguish the fire.
Four of the five people who got out of the burning home were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The fire took a little over an hour to extinguish. The Bangor Community Fire Department received mutual assistance from Columbia, Covert, Hartford, Lawrence, South Haven and Watervliet fire departments.
As of this past Thursday the cause of the fire remained under investigation, according to Bangor City Manager Tommy Simpson.