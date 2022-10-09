Bangor resident Leah Fall, who is a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network traveled to Washington D.C. in September, along with approximately 600 other Cancer Action Network volunteers from throughout the country, to urge lawmakers to come up with stronger health strategies to cure cancer.
“Together, we called on Congress to support lifesaving policies that help people prevent and treat cancer,” she said. “We asked legislators for their support in increasing federal funding for cancer research and prevention, and to support increasing the diversity of those enrolled in clinical trials.”
The Cancer Action Network is the nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society, according to the Cancer Society's website. The Cancer Action Network supports evidence-based policy and legislative solutions designed to eliminate cancer as a major health problem.
The visit by Fall and others to Washington D.C. was part of U.S. President Joe Biden's speech Sept. 12th in Boston to provide more support and funding to finding a cure for cancers.
“Cancer not only afflicts Democrats and Republicans, but all Americans,” the White House announced in a press briefing Sept. 12. “When we come together as a nation around ideas that unite us – like fighting cancer – we can show the world that anything is possible. The President has long believed that America can be defined with one word: possibilities. And the American people demonstrate every day what is possible.”
During her visit to Washington D.C., Leah said she met with U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and U.S. senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, who represent Michigan.
“I let them know that Michiganders and many others across the country rely on them to support legislation that will help reduce the cancer burden and protect our communities,” Leah said. “With about 1,670 people dying from cancer daily, we must take legislative action on these crucial issues. Congress should seize the opportunity to pass critical, bipartisan legislation to help save lives and end cancer as we know it.”