As part of a way to make the path toward higher education easier for its students, Bangor Public Schools has signed an agreement with a Michigan college to streamline the admissions process.
Thanks to a pact reached between Bangor Public Schools and Olivet College, graduating Bangor High School students can now be automatically admitted to Olivet College, thanks to “Olivet Direct!,” a new program that makes the admissions process faster and easier for qualified students, according to a news release from Olivet College.
Olivet College President Steven M. Corey and Bangor Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Johnson signed the Olivet Direct! agreement in December of 2022.
Direct admission allows high-achieving students to lock in their acceptance and financial aid award without requiring them to go through a lengthy admissions process.
“Olivet College is proud to launch our new Olivet Direct! program. We are thrilled that Bangor Public Schools students will be the first to take advantage of direct admission and benefit from our generous financial awards structure,” Corey said. “A four-year degree increases a person’s lifetime earnings, opens the door to countless career possibilities, broadens life experiences, and offers opportunities to build lasting friendships and mentorships with diverse populations.”
In addition, Bangor high school students may qualify for the Olivet College ADVANTAGE Scholarship, which covers the full cost of published tuition and general fees after all federal, state, and institutional grants and scholarships are applied. To qualify for free tuition, seniors must be eligible for the new state Michigan Achievement Scholarship, be Pell-eligible and have been a Michigan resident for at least one year. The Olivet College ADVANTAGE Scholarship aims to guarantee students, especially first-generation students and those from low-to-moderate-income families throughout Michigan, a quality, relationship-based college experience.
“As Superintendent of Bangor Public Schools, I am greatly honored to enter into this agreement with Dr. Corey and Olivet College,” Bangor Superintendent Johnson said. “To be able to offer Bangor graduates the opportunity to attend Olivet College tuition-free and pursue their post-secondary dreams is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”