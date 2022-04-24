BANGOR — Voters will head to the polls May 3, to decide whether to approve a 30-year, $41.5 million bond proposal to fund a wide variety of upgrades at Bangor Public Schools facilities.
“This bond proposal would pay for improvements to make our schools more energy efficient, provide more security for student safety, and extend the useful lives of our facilities,” said Lynn Johnson, district superintendent. “We want to continue updating the infrastructure, programming and technology. ... School of Choice, more and more, determines how many students will choose to attend your school. We have to remain competitive with other districts.”
If approved, the bond issue would address upgrades at South Walnut Elementary School, Bangor Middle School, Bangor High School, athletic facilities, the bus garage and the Bangor Schools Annex building.
The most significant upgrades include a new performing arts center at the high school, media center upgrades at both middle and high schools, a new office and other upgrades at the school bus facility, and improvements to the athletic stadium – synthetic turf for the football/soccer field, new lighting and a new press box.
Other significant improvements related to providing a safe, healthy environment at school buildings, include new air handling systems in the wake of the pandemic, and secure entrances to buildings and classrooms. A complete list of proposed bond issue facilities upgrades can be found by online at www.bangorvikings.org.
If the bond issue were to pass, the owner of a home with a taxable value of $50,000 would pay an additional $125 year in property taxes, while the owner of a home with a taxable value of $100,000 would pay $250 per year.
Looking for upgrades
Johnson said the proposed improvements for the district began in the fall of 2021, when the district worked with GMB Architects in Holland to study facility needs.
The district also conducted surveys with staff and the community to assess needs they thought should be addressed. A proposal of facility needs and a cost estimate was then presented to the Board of Education in November, which then granted approval for the bond election to proceed in May.
The last time Bangor schools sought a bond issue was in 2012, when voters approved a $8.48 million bond issue to pay for a variety of improvements.
Currently, the district’s 4.5 debt retirement millage is the lowest compared to school throughout Van Buren County – with the exception of Covert, which does not have any capital improvement project debt.
Bangor also sits better financially, in terms of leveraging more capitol improvement project debt, Johnson said. Due to refinancing of the district’s debt millage in July 2020, the district has saved $900,000 a year.
“The taxpayers are paying 4.5 mills right now, we’re asking to increase 2.5 more mills. which would put us about in the middle of what other school district surrounding us have for their capital millage rates,” Johnson said.
Gobles sits at the highest end of the scale with 11 mills dedicated toward debt retirement and its sinking fund, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
In terms of its day-to-day finances, Bangor is now doing better than it did several years ago when its general fund budget showed a deficit. The general fund budget pays for salaries, curriculum, programming and utilities.
“In 2014-15 the district had a fund deficit that we’ve worked very hard to reduce,” he said. “As of 2021, our audit shows we have a fund balance of 19 percent. We are being fiscally responsible.”