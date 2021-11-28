Approximately a dozen Bangor High School band students were chosen this month to be a part of the District 6 Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association All-Star Band. The band, comprised of band students chosen throughout the District 6 region, performed a concert Nov. 19 in Paw Paw.
Bangor students who performed with the band follow: Isabel Marfia, flute; Kenzie Parish, oboe; Carley McCoy and Kendra Russell, clarinet; Cloe Hull, alto saxophone; Christopher Ramirez, Emily Underwood and Juancarlos Garcia, trumpet; Aiden Ball, French horn; Ethan Abbott and Briana Sweeney, trombone; James Gleason, euphonium; Christopher Walker, tuba; and Charles Walantyn and Alex Hay, percussion. Bangor High School band is directed by Tianna Doe.