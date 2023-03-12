BANGOR — South Walnut Elementary School students are playing a key role this year in helping to open Bangor City Council meetings.
Students are being chosen by South Walnut Elementary School Principal Essence Williamson to lead the Pledge of Allegiance that the city council and audience members recite to open meetings that take place the first and third Monday of each month, according to Mayor Lynne Farmer.
“She chooses different students each day to give the hot lunch menu and lead the school in the Pledge of Allegiance. From those students she is selecting two student per month to come to our council meetings to help the council.”
The first student who led the Pledge at the February city council meeting was Ella Murphy, daughter of William Murphy Junior and his wife Melynda.
“She did a wonderful job and was very well received,” Farmer said. At last week’s council meeting, Javeon Harris led the Pledge of Allegiance.
“We will be doing this through the end of the school year,” Farmer said. “We hope this gives the elementary students and their parents a glimpse into how the city works.”