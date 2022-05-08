BANGOR — A new member will take their seat on the Bangor City Council following the Tuesday, May 3 election.
Newcomer Jerome “Jerry” Muenzer received enough votes to beat out incumbent William Murphy Jr. for the two council seats that were up for election this year. The other council member selected by voters was longtime incumbent Lynne Farmer.
Farmer received the most votes, with 136, while Muenzer recorded 109 votes while Murphy had 95, according to Tuesday’s unofficial results.
Voters also reelected Mayor Darren Williams to his second three-year term. Williams, who was running unopposed, received 148 votes.
Despite the rainy weather, Bangor Clerk Christina Sanders characterized Tuesday’s attendance as one with a fair amount of voter turnout for a May election.
“It was a pretty good turnout for a city election,” she said. “Bangor schools bond proposal was also on the ballot, so that may have brought out more voters.”
Voters turn down school bond issue
BANGOR — Voters in the Bangor Public School District have turned down a 30-year, $41.5 million bond proposal to make a number of improvements and upgrades to school district facilities.
Voters nixed the proposal, 529-257.
If approved, the bond proposal would have funded a wide variety of improvements and upgrades to school district facilities, including South Walnut Elementary School, Bangor Middle School, Bangor High School, athletic facilities, the bus garage and the Bangor Schools Annex building.
The most significant proposed upgrades included a new performing arts center at the high school, media center upgrades at both middle and high schools, a new office and other upgrades at the school bus facility, and improvements to the athletic stadium – synthetic turf for the football/soccer field, new lighting and a new press box.
Other improvements related to providing a safe, healthy environment at school buildings, include new air handling systems in the wake of the pandemic, and secure entrances to buildings and classrooms.