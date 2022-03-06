A youngster from Bangor has been selected to the Blossomtime Festival's Bud Prince and Princess court.
Emberly Russell was crowned Bud Princess 2nd runner-up at the Bud Prince and Princess pageant, Sunday, Feb. 27. Russell is an 8-year-old homeschooled student who is the daughter of Stefanie and Andrew Russell.
The pageant, which took place at Lakeshore High School Auditorium, featured a number of youngsters from throughout southwest Michigan. The theme for the show was “Once Upon a Time” with the contestants performing a dance choreographed to the song “Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo” from “Cinderella.
The youth pageant has been a part of the Blossomtime festival for nearly 100 years. The titleholders will serve as grand marshals of the Youth Parade and ride on the Bud Prince & Princess/Junior Teen float in the Blossomtime Grand Floral Parade in May and will participate in other Blossomtime events. Their first duty will occur April 25 when they are introduced on stage at the Miss Blossomtime Pageant.
The other members of the court follow: Bud Princess – Lexington Schultz of St. Joseph; Bud Princess 1st Runner-up – Caylan Gatties of Eau Claire; Bud Prince – Gibson Jacobs of Coloma; Bud Prince 1st Runner-up – Cameron Johns of St. Joseph; and Bud Prince 2nd Runner-up – Branch Jarvis of St. Joseph.