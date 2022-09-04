BENTON HARBOR — Actor Barry Bostwick, who starred in the 1970s cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show, will be at the Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College in October for a screening of the original unedited film.
Bostwick, who played the original role of “Brad Majors” in the film, will be at the Mendel Center at 7 p.m., Oct. 16 for the screening as part of the 47th Anniversary Tour of the cult classic. The show includes live shadow cast Rocky Horror in Abundance, audience participation, a costume contest and a display of movie memorabilia including a costume from the movie.
During a pre-screening, on-stage discussion, Bostwick will share stories about his experiences with the film. Bostwick will also be available for an exclusive meet and greet with fans. VIP Meet & Greet ticket holders will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with Bostwick and get an autograph on their own personal item or select a photo from Bostwick’s collection to have it signed. VIP Meet & Greet and film screening tickets are sold separately.
Prop bags will be available for purchase in the lobby the night of the show for $5 (cash only). No outside props will be permitted.
The film, first released in 1975, has been a staple of midnight movies across the country for the past five decades and remains a multi-generational cultural phenomenon to this day, according to a news release from the Mendel Center. Audience members often dress in character, act out scenes along with the on-screen action, and yell back at the screen during key moments of the story.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show 47th Anniversary Spectacular Tour reserved seating screening tickets start at $35. VIP Meet & Greet add-on tickets are $100. Tickets are on sale now at www. TheMendelCenter.com, by calling 269-927-8700, option 1, or by visiting The Mendel Center Box Office in person.
The Mendel Center box office, located in the Grand Upton Hall Lobby, is open weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm, and one hour before events.
The Mendel Center is located at 1100 Yore Ave., Benton Township.