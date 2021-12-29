A laser light show, dancing in the streets, beach ball drop at midnight and a fireworks display are all part of South Haven's New Year's Eve celebration.
One of the few lakeshore towns to host a New Year's eve bash, South Haven's activities will begin at 4 p.m., Friday and conclude at midnight with the release of 1,000 beach balls, downtown, and a fireworks show afterwards.
The pyrotechnics are new this year, according to Jen Sistrunk, executive director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Visitors and Convention Bureau, which organizes and sponsors the New Year's Eve event.
"The display will be a 6-minute shock-and-awe type show which can be best viewed at the top of Water and Kalamazoo streets or on the north side of the Black River," she said.
Pyrotecnico Fireworks, formerly known as Melrose Pyrotechnics, will be igniting the fireworks from the the city's Southside Marina on Water Street at Riverfront Park, a short distance from downtown.
The other event favorite, Sistrunk suspects, will be the beach ball drop. The drop debuted in 2019 and has been a crowd pleaser ever since. In the past, hundreds of beach balls were held in place by nets tied to light poles at downtown's main intersection of Center and Phoenix streets. As the crowd chanted the New Year's Eve countdown the beach balls were released to the people standing underneath who were allowed to take them home as souvenirs. This year's event will be a little different.
"One thousand beach balls will be lifted in a giant bag above the intersection of Phoenix and Center by a South Haven Area Emergency Services (ladder) truck. The engineers at U.S. Tarp in South Haven fabricated the bag, and SHAES is lending a couple of guys and the truck for the night," Sistrunk said. "It certainly will have more of a 'wow' factor in comparison to the last time we held the event."
People don't have to wait until midnight to take part in the New Year's Eve celebration. Quite a few events, both outdoor and indoor, are planned to keep folks busy, including a Red Carpet Photo Op, a laser light show and DJ presented by DPM Events, a New Year's Eve Skating Party at the ice rink, outdoor dancing with the Miss and Mr. South Haven court and a holiday model train display in the lower level of South Haven City Hall.
"The idea (for most of the events) was to try and keep people outdoors as much as we could," Sistrunk said. "It is not every day South Haven gets to shut down the entire downtown. We figured activities should be provided to encourage people to mingle outdoors - even if means doing the Cupid shuffle with the entire town in the street."
For those who want some relief from the outdoor weather, a number of restaurants and downtown businesses will be open for dining and shopping, while several other business have agreed to serve as "warming stations."
"These warming stations are also where you can pick up your free New Year's Eve glow sticks and accessories," Sistrunk said. "Some of them are as simple as a cozy spot to rest by the fire in the veranda between Hotel Nichols and 42 Naturals on the north end of Center Street. Others are as unique as Dimitridon Rock Studios on the west end of Phoenix Street where you will find free cider, snacks and tea, a crystal making demo, and a tarot card reader for an additional cost."
For more information about South Haven's New Year's Eve celebration and a schedule of events, visit www.southhaven.org