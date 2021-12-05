BLOOMINGDALE — Gabby Bell has been chosen 2022 Miss Bloomingdale.
Bell, a senior at Gobles High School, is the daughter of Becky and Jason Bell. She plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University and study elementary education.
Bell heads to the Miss Blossomtime Pageant in March 2022, where she will be joined by Daniel Danes, who was named Mr. Bloomingdale.
Other court members included Miss Bloomingdale first runner-up Kenslee Streit and second runner-up Xitlalli Armijo.
The pageant took place in November.