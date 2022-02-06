Residents who live in Berrien and Van Buren counties will have a chance to talk with law enforcement officers in an informal setting during two upcoming “Coffee with a Cop” events.
The two events are aimed at advancing community policing by improving relationships between police officers and community members, one cup of coffee at a time, according to Community Service Trooper Holly Higgs, of the Michigan State Police Niles Post.
“We hope community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our troopers,” Higgs said. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”
Michigan State Police troopers won’t be the only law enforcement personnel at the coffee get-togethers. Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and Buchanan Police Department representatives will be at the event in Berrien County, while Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department and Paw Paw Police Department officials will be at the event in Van Buren County.
The get-togethers will be held on the following days and locations:
Berrien County: Feb. 16 from 9-11 a.m., Union Coffee House, 115 E. Front St., Buchanan.
Van Buren County: Feb. 16 from 8-10 a.m., Biggby Coffee, 400 S. Kalamazoo St., Paw Paw.