If you think books are a thing of the past, you haven’t been to the National Blueberry Festival book sale.
Sponsored by the South Haven chapter of the American Association of University Women, the book sale attracts hundreds of shoppers each year, who peruse two floors of available books at the First Congregational Church in search of their favorite titles.
The popular book sale will take place Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13 at the church, 651 Phoenix St.
“The Community Room of the church will be overflowing,” said Liz Smith of the AAUW. “Additionally, the lower level of the church is set aside just for children and young adult books, and there will be plenty for everyone to choose from.”
The books for the sale come from donations received by South Haven area residents throughout the year, and according to Smith, there’s no shortage of book varieties that will be available at the sale.
“We have bestsellers from popular authors, a large selection of recently published books – 2019-present, mysteries, fiction, politics and history, hobbies, like gardening and crafts, cookbooks, travel, and other nonfiction categories. Everyone will be able to find something they want to take home,” she said.
Although some people may think that books are waning with the popularity of the internet, Smith said she doesn’t think that’s the case.
“As a retired librarian, I have heard for a long time that people are reading online more and less in print,” she said. “Based on the quantity of books the South Haven community donates to the sale and on the quantity of books they buy, that just doesn’t hold true. It is true that books have gotten more expensive, but with the prices at our book sale, everyone should be able to stock up.”
Best of all, the proceeds from the book sale go for a good cause – the scholarships that the local chapter of the AAUW distributes each year to graduating high school seniors and college students from the South Haven area.
“We give 4 scholarships annually, totaling $6000,” Smith said.
The majority of that funding comes from the book sale proceeds. Smith said the AAUW feels very fortunate to have the sale during the Blueberry Festival, which is considered the signature summertime festival in South Haven, and to have the Congregational Church agree to host the event.
“The book sale generates $5,500-6,000 annually,” she said. “We feel fortunate to partner with the Blueberry Festival for our event. It definitely brings more people to the sale. We hope that, after buying their books, shoppers will buy a blueberry pie from First Congregational Church on the way out.”