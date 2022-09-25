More than $40,000 was raised earlier this month for future construction of a bicycle path between Saugatuck and South Haven.
The money for the Blue Star Trail was raised during the 11th annual Lakeshore Harvest Ride, Sept. 17, sponsored by Friends of the Blue Star Trail.
The ride attracted 600 bicyclists, according to Jack Eisinger, chairperson for the Lakeshore Harvest Ride and a board member for Friends of the Blue Star Trail.
“We are so thankful to the 43 sponsors and 100 volunteers who worked so hard to make this event so special for our riders,” Eisinger said. “Many return each year and this year we had the most riders yet, a 15 percent increase over last year.”
Bicyclists who took part in the Lakeshore Harvest Ride were able to start the journey at either the Kal-Haven trailhead in South Haven or Schultz Park in Douglas. Riders were able to choose between several routes ranging from 16 to 62 miles. They then cruised along country roads with stops at 15 farm-stands, wineries, and art studios where they could purchase goods that were then delivered by volunteers to the riders’ starting location. Riders, including many groups and families, enjoyed complimentary lunch, snacks, fruit, water, and Gatorade at multiple rest stops along the routes.
“The continued success of the Harvest Ride further confirms the need for the Blue Star Trail.” said Clark Carmichael, President of the Friends. “We expect to receive any day now from Michigan Department of Transportation the formal commitment for the largest grant for the north section of the Trail, after which the engineers will begin preparing the detailed construction plans. We are hopeful that construction will begin late in 2023.”
When complete, the north section of the trail will provide a continuous bicycle pathway from Douglas to Holland. The trail will continue north from Douglas alongside Blue Star Highway through the City of Saugatuck and Saugatuck Township where it will transition west at North Street and connect with an existing trail heading north alongside Holland Street, which then connects with the existing Beeline trail to Holland.