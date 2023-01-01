Christmas 2022 will be a holiday to remember for people throughout the United States, including ones closer to home in the South Haven area.
A blizzard, that meteorologists refer to as a “snow bomb,” brought sustained winds and heavy snow to much of the Great Lakes region as well as other parts of the country, changing holiday plans for many people.
Southwest Michigan began to experience the start of blizzard conditions Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, prompting area school districts to cancel classes for the following day. By Friday afternoon, many businesses throughout the South Haven area, including restaurants, banks and retailers, closed their doors as the storm intensified. In the meantime, police agencies warned people to avoid traveling on roadways.
As blizzard conditions continued throughout Friday and much of Christmas Eve on Saturday, people realized they would need to change Christmas plans.
Heather and Jacob Christensen of Grand Junction were two such people, who made the best of the situation by celebrating the holiday at home with their children.
“We managed to stay off the roads Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Heather said. “We weren’t going to travel anyway.”
Heather mentioned her mother, who works at Corewell Hospital (formerly Spectrum) in Grand Rapids, wasn’t quite so lucky. “My mom had to work and spent the night at her job,” Heather said.
Tom and Andrea Klink of South Haven also chose to spend Christmas at their home. They traveled from northern Indiana earlier in the week to their second home in South Haven knowing the blizzard would hit during the Christmas holidays.
“We thought if we’re going to have to spend Christmas indoors we’d like to do it in South Haven,” Tom said. “We made it here before the storm hit. We had a nice quiet Christmas at home.”
The only glitch came when they tried to go to a Christmas Eve mass in South Haven only to find it had been canceled due to the weather conditions. Undaunted, they returned on Christmas day to find that services would take place on Sunday, Dec. 25.
By Sunday, much of the blizzard conditions that dropped anywhere from a foot to 15 inches of snow in the South Haven area and brought sustained wind gusts of 25-35 miles an hour for nearly 2 days, according to regional news outlets, had subsided.
However, as snow continued to fall on Sunday, roads remained snow-covered and slippery, prompting many motorists to avoid unnecessary driving, until Monday, Dec. 26.
That was the day when the Christensens decided to take a trip to downtown South Haven.
“Today we got out to enjoy lunch and then maybe some ice skating and sledding,” Heather said.
In-between enjoying the holiday at home, the Christensens made sure to continue keeping their driveway clear and finally ventured out Monday to
