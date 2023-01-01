Many motorists heeded warnings to stay off roadways during the blizzard-like conditions that occurred during the Christmas holiday weekend, but first responders still kept busy responding to traffic crashes.
Police agencies in Southwest Michigan began responding to weather-related collisions on major highways shortly after the storm began Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Police responded first to a crash shortly after 9 a.m. on westbound Interstate 94 by the Decatur exit, forcing closure of the roadway for several hours. The next crash happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 by the Coloma exit forcing another closure for that section of roadway. A third incident was reported at 6 p.m. on the eastbound lane of I-94 by the Hartford exit, leaving the left lane blocked for several hours.
Closer to home in the South Haven area, the southbound lanes of Interstate 196 were closed for several hours Dec. 23 following a crash reported at 7:34 p.m. near the Phoenix Street interchange.
Christmas Eve brought several more freeway crashes near the South Haven area. The first occurred at 4 p.m. on southbound I-196 near North Shore Drive, forcing closure of the southbound lanes for several hours. The next crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on northbound I-196 by the Phoenix Street interchange resulting in lane closures for about an hour.
Although Michigan Department of Transportation, along with road crews from Allegan and Van Buren Counties worked to keep roads passible during the Christmas holiday weekend, they also warned people to stay off the roads as much as possible.
While MDOT crews were busy clearing snow on interstates, Van Buren County road crews were out on Friday morning clearing county roads while much of the snow and winds were still occurring. They then began plowing again at 5 a.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas morning, according to the road commission’s website.
The biggest hurdle faced by state and county road crews, however, were the sustained winds and snow on Thursday evening that created drifting in many spots, particularly north and south roads in Allegan and Van Buren counties.
“Many county roads in te South Haven area have become impassible,” South Haven Area Emergency Services reported on Friday morning, Dec. 23.
Staff from SHAES man three stations, one of which is located on 66th Street in Casco Township and the other on County Road 388 in Geneva Township. SHAES staff members worked to keep the stations’ driveways and entryways clear of snow on Friday and Saturday. The plow trucks also are used to accompany ambulances to make sure the drivers can respond to medical calls during snowy conditions.
They ran into several obstacles in doing so while trying to get to the station on 66th Street in Casco Township.
“Drifts were taller than our truck,” one SHAES staff member stated, regarding the stretch of 66th Street, between 103rd and 106th avenues in Casco Township, a low-lying area known for drifting snow. “Cars had been there since last night. We turned to avoid possibly going into them on the other side of the drift.”