BLOOMINGDALE — After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christmas Parade of Lights is back.
Scheduled to step off at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, the festive procession will begin at Bloomingdale Middle School and end in Augustus Haven Park where Santa will be on hand to visit after the parade. Hot cocoa and cookies will also be available.
Entries are needed for the event with line-up starting at 6 p.m. at the school. The only stipulation is entries have to be lighted.
“Basically anything or anyone decorated in lights is welcome to join in the parade.” said Hayley Serdel, parade organizer.
While this year’s event may be pretty simple and small because of the lingering pandemic and lack of funds compared to other years, there is hope that it will grow for the future.
“I would like to expand, but need to figure out a way to get more money,” said Serdel, who volunteered to take charge of village holiday events after past volunteers were unable to do it because of age and health issues. “Currently, the village provides the money for the Christmas trees and the decorations for the park. In years past, they had brought in reindeer, wagon rides around the village and hot dogs. Unfortunately, the community members who donated those resources have either moved or are very sick with health issues.”
Wanting to continue the town’s Christmas tradition and realizing previous volunteers were getting older, Serdel thought it was important to get involved.
“The older generation would like to pass the torch to the younger community members as they are getting too old to continue doing these festivals,” she said. “ Last year, my husband and I took over decorating the park, so I was asked if I would like to take over the lighted parade as well.”
Every lighted parade is a little different than the year before, she added, due to the resources that volunteers have to work with. This year is no different.
“The main reason it is small is because I am taking it over for the first time and I truly do not know what to expect,” she said. “I, too, am a little leery about COVID so I also wanted to limited the activities because, of course, the health of our community is my No. 1 priority.”
For more information about participating in the parade, Serdel can be reached at 269-760-6210.