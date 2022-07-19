A 54-year-old Bloomingdale man died Saturday evening following a motorcycle crash in South Haven Township.
The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. when Phillip Cross was riding a motorcycle and was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 388 and 70th Street, according to South Haven police. Cross died at the scene of the crash.
The vehicle that hit the motorcycle was waiting to turn east on County Road 388, when it pulled out in front of the motorcycle which was traveling west on County Road 388.
The sudden death of Cross stunned family members. His wife, Jeanette, referred to him as the "foundation" of their family.
"Never doubt for a minute that Phil was a wonderful man, a hard worker, a man who made huge changes and sacrifices for his family, a loving husband," she posted on Facebook. "He loved his four daughters to the moon and back and even further. ..."
South Haven Police have not yet indicated if the driver of the vehicle will face criminal charges. The incident remains under investigation.
Emergency responders dealt with another crash involving a motorcyclist earlier on Saturday evening.
At 7:05 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the northbound ramp of I-196 at M-140 Highway where a motorcycle had left the roadway. The injured operator was taken by ambulance to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, according to a news release from SHAES.
No further information is being released at this time, according to police.