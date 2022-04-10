BENTON HARBOR — The annual Blossomtime Fashion Show is scheduled at 6:30 p.m., Monday, April 18 at the Grand Upton Hall at Lake Michigan College.
The theme of the show is “Material Girls,” featuring all the 2022 Community Queens. Jeff Alisch is this year’s chairperson and the event will be emceed by 2022 Miss Southwest Michigan, Shelby Lentz.
The 21 Community Queens will showcase their community themes in a special segment and will model gowns provided by Memories Bridal and Evening Wear. The show will also feature Miss Teen Blossomtime, Miss Jr. Teen Blossomtime, and the Bud Prince and Princess and their courts. A silent auction will take place from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Pre-sale Tickets $21 are available until April 14th. After that, tickets will only be available at the door for $25.
For more information contact the Blossomtime Office, 2330 S. Cleveland Avenue, St. Joseph, (269) 982-8016, by email, office@blossomtimefestival.org