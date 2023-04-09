BENTON HARBOR — Tickets are now available for the 2023 Miss Blossomtime and Mr. Blossomtime Pageant and Showcase of Queens.
The Mr. Blossomtime and Showcase of Queens Pageant is scheduled at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 16 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center mainstage, while the Miss Blossomtime Pageant will take place at 7 p.m., Monday, April 17 at the Mendel Center, 2755 E. Napier Ave. Tickets are $40 for each event.
The pageants will showcase 21 community queens from throughout Southwest Michigan along with 23 community kings vying for the titles of Miss and Mr. Blossomtime and royalty courts.
This year’s pageant theme is “Blossomtime Salutes Our Agricultural Roots.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling the Blossomtime office at 269-982-8016 or by visiting the Blossomtime office at 2330 S. Cleveland Ave., in St. Joseph. Ticket availability is limited and may not be available at the door.