When the Friends of the Blue Star Trail hosts its annual fundraiser this month they’ll have something to celebrate.
Guests will toast significant progress made in 2022 on the proposed 20-mile off-road bicycle path along Blue Star Highway between Saugatuck and South Haven. The “Toast to the Blue Star Trail” will take place from 6-9 p.m., Monday, June 26 at the Inisfree Estate on 62nd Street in Pullman. Reservations can be made at the Friends of the Blue Star Trail website, www.fotbst.org. Advance registration is required.
“Toast brings together people who collectively support a cause that will directly improve the health and well-being of both residents and visitors,” said Ellen Donovan, co-chair for the event.
This past year the northern section of the trail through Saugatuck Township, Saugatuck City and the Village of Douglas received conditional approval for $1.3 million from the Michigan Department of Transportation, while the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommended approval this year for a $300,000 grant to extend the northern portion of the trail southward toward Ganges Township.
“We have been meeting with the Saugatuck Township and Douglas managers to begin conceptual plans for the next section of the trail from Wiley Road south to M-89,” said Clark Carmichael, president of the Friends. “Late last year, the Friends, Saugatuck Township and Allegan County Road Commission had discussions with MDOT, which will ensure adequate space for the trail will be reserved as MDOT renovates the Exit 36 bridge over Interstate-196 later this summer.”
Clark went on to point out that “on the south end of the trail, the Friends have used a USDA grant to retain Abonmarche engineers to design a conceptual plan for the initial section of the trail running north from the Kal-Haven Trail to Baseline Road in South Haven, and to help obtain approvals from local stakeholders.”
Friends partners with local communities to fund most of the required local match for state and federal trail grants, which can range from 20-50 percent of the total project cost. Ninety-three percent of funds raised by the Friends goes directly toward construction of the trail.