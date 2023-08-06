Approximately 175 artisans plan to display their works during the National Blueberry Festival Craft Fair, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13.
The fair will take place in Stanley Johnston Park, at 202 Dyckman Ave., west of the drawbridge in South Haven. The fair will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
“More than crafts, the Craft Fair features the work of local, regional, and national crafters and also provides a great selection of quality fine arts and gourmet food,” said Kathy Wagaman, executive director of the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event.
The craft fair has become popular with people visiting South Haven during the Blueberry Festival.
Vendors estimate the fair attracts close to 12,000 people during the two-day event, according to Wagaman. Proceeds benefit both the chamber and the Blueberry Festival.
On display will be a variety of handcrafted items from home decor to fine art, handmade lotions and bath products, pottery, gourmet food, yard art, woodworking, clothing, toys, jewelry and much, much more. “It's a true eclectic collection with something for everyone,” Wagaman said.