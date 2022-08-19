The weather was a bit cool for the National Blueberry Festival, but that didn't stop people from enjoying one of the largest festivals of its kind in Southwest Michigan, Aug. 11-14.
The four-day festival featured tours of blueberry farms, live entertainment, a 5K race, blueberry pancake breakfasts by the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs, the Steelheaders fish boil, Al-Van Humane Society's Bark-B-Que dinner, a parade, Little Miss Blueberry pageant, Bobby Walker basketball tournament, and AAUW book sale.
Light rain periodically fell on such festival events as the 5K run, which was won by South Haven High School graduate Will Cadwell, and during Saturday's evening entertainment, which was briefly interrupted by the rain, but the events still continued and attracted a crowd.
Of the several festivals that take place in South Haven throughout the year, the Blueberry Festival involves the greatest amount of coordination between the festival board staff and volunteers, who spend upwards of a year planning for the city's signature festival event.
The festival not only attracts many visitors to South Haven, it also serves as main fund-raisers for several non-profit organizations in South Haven. The South Haven Kiwanis Club, for instance, usually raises about $10,000 each year from its blueberry pancake breakfast, as does the Rotary Club of South Haven with its pancake breakfast that takes place during the festival's fly-in. The South Haven Chapter of the American Association of University Women also receives most of its fundraising dollars from its annual festival book sale. Those funds are used to distribute scholarships to South Haven High School students pursuing college degrees. The Steelheaders fish boil uses its proceeds to help protect fisheries along Lake Michigan, while Al-Van's dinner proceeds help its efforts to provide education for pet owners and temporary shelter and eventual homes for dogs and cats.