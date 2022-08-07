After a scaled-back version in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Blueberry Festival is back in full swing this year.
Expect music, children’s activities, carnival rides, a large-scale craft fair, plenty of food, and of course, lots of opportunities to sample blueberry products when the festival gets underway, Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 11-14.
South Haven’s signature summertime festival takes months of planning, says Festival Director Jeff Weber, but this year’s event planning was easier due to the eagerness of the community to stage the festival at its full capacity once again.
“Every one of our partners have been very eager to return to a full festival,” Weber said. “They are all very much excited to see the crowds once again that have been traditionally associated with the Blueberry Festival. Having everyone eager really made things run smoothly in terms of securing the event.”
Businesses and organizations that help take part in and support the festival also have returned full-tilt.
“Most South Haven area businesses know how impactful this festival has been in the past,” Weber said. “We’ve received some new sponsors as well and yes they are very excited to see the Festival crowds and to give back to the event.”
Events that were canceled in 2021, including the Rotary Fly-In and Pancake Breakfast at South Haven Area Regional Airport, the Blueberry Festival Parade, will be returning this year.
“We are excited to bring back the parade this year,” Weber said.
The parade has become known for showcasing the community queen floats that take part in the Blossomtime parade each May in Benton Harbor/St. Joseph.
“There will be local queen floats as well as the awesome blueberry picker from DeGrandchamp Farms, our parade sponsor; Blossomtime Queens from South Haven, Stevensville, Hartford, Bangor, Lawrence, Coloma and more,” Weber said.
To help people plan for the festival’s activities, the Blueberry Festival committee has introduced a new App that people can access on their smart phones. The App can be easily downloaded from the festival’s website, www.blueberryfestival.com
A shuttle bus will also be available during the festival for people who don’t want to deal with trying to find a parking space, downtown, for festival events. Information about the shuttle is available on the festival website, as well.