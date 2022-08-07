Thursday
10 a.m.-3 p.m., Farm Day: Tour area blueberry farms including DeGrandchamp Farms in South Haven, Brookside Farms in Paw Paw and Bumbleberry Acres in South Haven.
5 p.m.-6 p.m., Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament: Elkenburg Park, corner of Kalamazoo and Elkenburg streets. Children games and basketball shooting contest.
5:30 p.m., Meijer Youth Pageant: 5:30 p.m., Huron Street Pavilion, downtown
6:30 p.m., Blueberry Pie Social: Huron Street Pavilion, downtown
7:30 p.m., Blueberry Festival Concert featuring South Haven native Nate Barnes: Riverfront Park, Water Street.
Friday
9 a.m.-5 p.m., AAUW Book Sale: First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. Fundraiser for South Haven chapter of American Association of University Women scholarships for South Haven graduating seniors and university students.
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Blueberry Central Market: Huron Street Pavilion, downtown. Variety of blueberry-related products for sale.
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Meijer Kids’ Day activities: Riverfront Park, Water Street. Free events for youngsters and families.
11 a.m.-7 p.m., Street musicians: Performances at various locations and times downtown and at the beer tent at Riverfront Park.
11 a.m.-10 p.m., Beer Tent: Riverfront Park, Water Street.
Noon-7 p.m., Children’s carnival-related events: Riverfront Park, Water Street. Rides, games inflatable obstacle course and other activities by Vertical Edge.
4 p.m.-8 p.m., Al-Van Bark-B-Que fundraiser dinner: Huron Street pavilion, downtown. A fundraiser for Al-Van Humane Society.
4:30-6:30 p.m., Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament: Elkenburg Park, corner of Kalamazoo and Elkenburg streets. Opening ceremony featuring community leader awards for first responders, front line workers, law enforcement and others, along with dinner prizes.
8 p.m., Concert featuring Led Zeppelin 2: The Live Experience: Riverfront Park, Water Street
Saturday
9 a.m.-6 p.m., Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament: Elkenburg Park, corner of Kalamazoo and Elkenburg streets. 5-on-5 basketball tournament, toy give-away, BBQ with Plato, beanbag toss and horseshoe contest.
7:30 a.m., 5K Run/Walk: Start is at Riverfront Park, Water Street.
8 a.m.-1 p.m., Kiwanis Club Blueberry Pancake Breakfast: Huron Street Pavilion, downtown. All-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser to benefit South Haven Kiwanis Club’s efforts to help the community.
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Blueberry Central Market: Huron Street Pavilion, downtown.
10 a.m.-5 p.m., Blueberry Festival Craft Fair: Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Ave.
11 a.m. Blueberry Festival Parade: downtown, along Kalamazoo, Phoenix and Center streets.
11 a.m.-10 p.m., Beer Tent: Riverfront Park, Water Street.
11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Street musicians: Musicians will be featured at various times at the beer tent at Riverfront Park on Water Street, Phoenix and Center streets, and Center and Williams Street.
1 p.m.-5 p.m., Blueberry Pie Eating contest: Children and adults can take part in seeing who can eat their pie the fastest. Riverfront Park, Water Street
4 p.m.-8 p.m., Steelheaders Fish Boil: Huron Street Pavilion, downtown. A fundraiser for the South Haven Steelheaders.
7:30 p.m., Concert featuring Sweet Diezel Jenkins: Riverfront Park, Water Street
Sunday
7 a.m.-noon, Airport Fly-in and Rotary Club Blueberry Pancake Breakfast: South Haven Area Regional Airport, 73020 County Road 380, South Haven. Variety of vintage aircraft and auto displays, tethered balloon rides and more. Breakfast is a fundraiser for Rotary’s community efforts’ to help the community.
8 a.m.-1 p.m., Kiwanis Club Blueberry Pancake Breakfast: Huron Street Pavilion, downtown.
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Blueberry Central Market: Huron Street pavilion, downtown
10 a.m.-4 p.m., Blueberry Festival Craft Fair: Stanley Johnston Park, Dyckman Avenue.