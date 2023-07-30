U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga picked blueberries as a teenager, so he was no stranger to the business of picking and harvesting blueberries when he visited True Blue Farms this past week.
Huizenga toured True Blue’s processing plant, Tuesday, July 25, and was led on the tour by Shelly Hartmann, co-owner of True Blue Farms and chair of the United States Highbush Blueberry Council. He also took time to talk with Hartmann and Rex Schultz of the Michigan Blueberry Advisory Committee, to listen to issues that face blueberry growers, including issues with insect management and dealing with foreign countries that compete with United States blueberry growers for a share of the blueberry marketing industry.
Hartmann said she was pleased to meet and talk with Huizenga. “Bill is a friend of agriculture,” she said.
“I used to pick blueberries as a kid,” said Huizenga, who grew up in Zeeland in Ottawa County, which competes with Van Buren County for being one of the largest blueberry-growing regions of Michigan.
Blueberry production has changed significantly over the years from the times when Huizenga and other teens from the 1980s picked berries for extra change in their pockets.
True Blue Farms, for instance, manages and harvests berries from nearly 300 acres of blueberry fields throughout Van Buren and Allegan counties, according to Hartmann. The berries, when harvested in July and August are brought to the Grand Junction’s large plant to be sorted and packed to be frozen or to be sold as fresh berries sold to stores primarily throughout the Midwest.
“The farthest we ship is from the West to the East coast but mainly we stay local. We can also ship to Canada,” Hartmann said.
The blueberry industry plays a big role in Van Buren County. True Blue Farms, for instance, employs approximately 55 workers each year to help maintain fields, harvest berries and process them for businesses and consumers.
Although Michigan has experienced drier than normal conditions this summer, the crop still is looking good, according to Hartmann, especially for growers who have irrigation equipment.
“We have invested in irrigation for our fields,” she said. True Blue Farms also makes a point of taking care of its employees, according to Hartmann. When asked if the company has had issues hiring workers this year during a time when companies have had hiring issues following the pandemic, she said it has not. “It’s all about how you treat people.”
As chair of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, Hartmann estimates the state’s yield for blueberries this year will be approximately 75 million pounds.
The estimate for this year compares to 2021 when blueberry production in Michigan was 73 million pounds, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. That year, Michigan growers harvested 16,200 acres of berries, with the farm level value of production estimated at $82.5 million.