A South Haven craftsman whose boats have been used as props for such films as “Pirates of the Caribbean” and Lemony Snicket will showcase another skill he has honed over the years – painting.
“Greetings from a Michigander: The Art of Mike Kiefer,” will open Sunday Aug. 15 at the Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave. An opening reception for Kiefer and his exhibition is scheduled from 5-8 p.m., Aug. 15. The show will be on display through Aug. 31.
Kiefer has worked and lived in South Haven since 1985. He spent much of his time building boats and taught wooden boat building at his company, Great Lakes Boatbuilding Company, for more than 20 years. Although area residents are familiar with Kiefer’s work as a boat builder and sign maker – his signs can be seen at such locations in South Haven as the Bailey Museum – he also has enjoyed painting, especially now in his retirement.
“I’ve had a lifelong interest in art. Like most people I started drawing as a child and kept at it sporadically throughout my career,” he said. “I turned to oil painting over 20 years ago and enjoy this versatile medium the most.
“My subjects are mostly representational and are widely varied,” he continued to say. “Through my travels in the American West, I have become a fan of Western Art with Remington and C.M. Russell being the most famous.”
His paintings also reflect growing up along the lakeshore.
“As a lifelong Michigander and great lakes sailor I have a great affinity for all things maritime,” he said. “My paintings of the dunes and shores represent my connection to this area’s beautiful natural wonders. As a sailor, boats and ships sometimes show up in paintings since I spent 25 years as a wooden boat builder professionally.”
Lately, however, Kiefer has turned his attention to painting different types of artwork.
“Portraits are a particular challenge and I am currently painting a series of portraits I call Legendary Lawmen,” Kiefer said. “It is an eclectic collection of people who made a difference in law enforcement. It is a tiny effort to support the selfless men and women who courageously risk their lives and families every day to protect the rest of us.”