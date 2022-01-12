A boiled water advisory issued Monday for a portion of the South Haven area has been lifted.
"The South Haven Water & Sewer Authority, in conjunction with the Michigan Environment, Great Lakes & Energy, has determined it is no longer necessary to use bottled water or boil water before drinking or cooking," Department of Public Works Director Bill Hunter stated this afternoon in a news release. "Appropriate corrective measures have been taken and follow-up sampling has confirmed no Coliform bacteria in the water supply."
The boiled water advisory was issued Monday morning following a water main break that occurred in the 900 block of Wells St., in front of the 7th District Courthouse.
The advisory affected the northwestern portion of the South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority's district. As a result of the boiled water notice, South Haven Public Schools, which has several schools in the area affected by the broken main, closed on Monday and Tuesday. The district re-opened today and handed out bottled water for students to drink during the day. At least one business, Biggby Coffee, 330 Blue Star Hwy., closed while the advisory was in effect because of its reliance on water to prepare beverages.