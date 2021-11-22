A boiled water advisory issued Thursday evening for portions of the South Haven area has been lifted.
South Haven Water & Sewer Authority rescinded the advisory Sunday, allowing residents and businesses in the affected area to resume using tap water for drinking and cooking without boiling it first.
The advisory was issued Thursday evening after a 12-inch diameter water main broke on Phoenix Street near the Blue Star Highway intersection. Department of Public Works employees ended up replacing a 12-foot section of pipe and new clamps, according to DPW Director Bill Hunter.
The main was repaired later Thursday evening, however, in accordance with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy, water samples had to be conducted over a 72-hour period to determine that water could be safely used without boiling it first.
"Appropriate corrective measures have been taken, and follow-up sampling has confirmed no coliform bacteria in the water supply," city officials stated in a news release.