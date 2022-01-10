SOUTH HAVEN — Residents and businesses in a portion of the South Haven area are under a boiled water advisory until further notice following a water main break.
The break occurred this morning in the 900 block of Wells Street in front of Seventh District Courthouse, resulting in closure of that section of the roadway, according to Bill Hunter, South Haven Department of Public Works Director.
Workers were at this morning looking for the exact location of the break and then making the necessary repairs.
The water main break could have been a result of the rapid temperature changes that occurred over the past several days.
"I suspect it was," Hunter said this morning..
The water boil advisory affects a northwestern section of the South Haven area overseen by the South Haven Area Water & Sewer Authority. The area is roughly bounded by Webster Avenue/Wells Street/2nd Avenue to the south, Interstate 196/71st Street to the east, 107th Avenue to the north, and Lake Michigan to the west. Two of South Haven Public Schools school buildings - North Shore Elementary School and Baseline Middle Schools are located within that area. Students at those schools were sent home this morning, while students at the district's other schools were sent home later in the day. The school district announced Monday evening that schools will remain closed on Tuesday.
The boiled water advisory is expected to last at least 72 hours, according to Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy regulations, so that bacteriological testing can be conducted. While the advisory is in effect, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled before consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes. The water should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Residents can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from a suitable alternate source.
Once the advisory is lifted, people in the affected area will be notified. For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 269-637-0737.