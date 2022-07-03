A unique, national juried art exhibition that integrates text from books with collage, sculpture and artist assemblages is now on display at the South Haven Center for the Arts.
“(Re)bound: The Altered Book,” opened in June and continues through July 23 at the art center, 600 Phoenix St. The exhibit is available for viewing free of charge.
The exhibit of 31 pieces is created from 25 artists who hail from as far away as Poland, Texas and Oregon, to as close to Benton Harbor, Coloma and South Haven.
“Altered books can integrate text with sculptural and material richness to create a multi-sensory reading experience,” Juror Vicki VanAmeyden, an artist and printmaker from Southwest Michigan stated in the request for entries. “Final pieces can take many different forms including sculpture, collage, assemblage or jewelry as long as ‘the book’ is evident in its final appearance.”
VanAmeyden was pleased with the response from artists. She received 85 entries. Choosing ones for the exhibit wasn’t easy, she admitted.
“The altered book theme encouraged a wealth of brilliant, artistic responses. And these responses created a true challenge when deciding what to leave in and what to leave out… Overall, the submissions showcased intense originality, clear artistic voice, and impressive technical skills… I appreciated being surprised with innovative solutions to every artist’s mission of unifying medium, form, and content. Some pieces simply bowled me over with the beauty inherent in the fine craft and detail of their making.”
In selecting a juror for the unique exhibition, the art center turned to the Kalamazoo Book Arts Center for recommendations. The organization is also offering education programming as part of the exhibit, according to art center Executive Director Kerry Hagy.
Once VanAmeyden chose the works for the exhibition, Watervliet artist Carol Myers curated it into the art center’s gallery.
“(Re)bound: The Altered Book” exhibits mostly three-dimensional works, making it a unique exhibition for our space,” Hagy said.
The exhibition is made possible through a grant from the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation and funding from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.