SOUTH HAVEN — What started several years ago as a vision to start a Boys & Girls Club program in South Haven has become a reality.
Two after-school sites, overseen by the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor, are now located at South Haven High School and Baseline Middle School.
“We opened in June of 2021 at the high school and started a new site at the middle school in early March,” said Mak Roberts, South Haven site director.
Since starting the two sites, 150 middle and high school students have become members.
Two of those members are South Haven High School freshmen Cheyanne Page and John Luke Frazier.
Cheyanne was going to summer school this past year and decided to check out the new club at the high school. She’s been coming back ever since. Oftentimes, she didn’t have much to do between coming home from school and then babysitting her nieces and nephews in the evening.
“I was bored after school and came here,” she said. “When I’d come home from school I’d go to sleep, but here, it’s fun.”
Frazier said he checked out the South Haven High School after-school club to add more structure into his schedule and to improve his grades.
“My grades have improved a lot,” he said. “At North Shore Elementary and Baseline I thought to get a C was great. My grades have been going up. I like that.”
The goal of the Boys and Girls Club is to help young and older teens in several ways, according to Sherri Ulleg, vice president of marketing and communications for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor, Benton Heights, St. Joseph and now South Haven:
Achieve academic success
Build character and leadership skills
And, adopt healthy lifestyles
“In each area we want to grow the individualized needs of our members,” she said.
To better understand what the needs of South Haven teens are, the Boys and Girls Club staff met with South Haven community and school leaders prior to setting up school-based sites.
“We conducted a needs assessment,” Ulleg said. “What came out of that is kids had academic needs, needed to deal better with authority figures, develop leadership skills and healthy lifestyles and there were concerns about substance abuse. From that we thought making the club an extension of the school day made sense...Working with the community to figure out what their kids need makes sense.”
Students who take part in the Boys and Girls Club activities meet from 2:30-6:30 p.m. during the week at the middle and high school sites. While there, they receive help with school work, take part in outdoor activities and build character and leadership skills – all led by Boys and Girls staff members.
“It’s important to meet the kids where they are with their lives,” Roberts said. “You’re always trying to build the kids up; helping them figure out they’re not perfect. We provide a safety net. We hold you accountable, but build you up.”
To help motivate and inspire club members, staff members offer incentives. At South Haven High School for instance, members earn points for participating in class, doing well on tests and improving their grades. Members who earn enough points by the end of the school year will be able to go on a field trip to Michigan Adventures fun park north of Muskegon.
The high school club also selects a member of the month and has ongoing small celebrations for members who make improvements in healthy lifestyles, character-building and leadership skills.
“We teach kids how to accept positive recognition,” Ulleg said.
Frazier, for instance, recently received the Member of the Month Award for March and was quite surprised.
“I was shocked,” he said earlier this week. But, high school Program Director Sarah Sholes pointed out to him that he received it for several reasons. “You got it for following expectations, and always willing to participate.”
Within the coming year, the Boys and Girls Club high school site hopes to develop a lunch time, peer-led emotional development program where club members, along with an advisor, can meet with students and talk about issues affecting their lives.
With the foundation for the high school and middle school sites in place, the Boys and Girls Club hopes to add more members and staff and mentors from the community.
“The school district has been very supportive in providing space for our two sites,” Ulleg said. “We are starting to get additional support from local residents and hope to continue our story to build financial partnerships.”