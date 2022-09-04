BATTLE CREEK — Bronson Healthcare, which has a hospital in South Haven, is working to address the mental health concerns of people in Southwest Michigan.
Bronson Healthcare and joint venture partner Acadia Healthcare are in the process of constructing a new behavioral health hospital at Glenn Cross Road and M-66 in Battle Creek. The final beam of steel was recently raised and put in place atop the structure signaling the completion of the steel framework for the new facility. This tradition, called ‘Topping Out’, is a custom among iron workers around the world and is a signal that a structure has reached its full height, Bronson Healthcare officials announced in a news release. The final beam carried the signatures of Bronson behavioral health employees, community board members, and staff members from across the Bronson system.
Slated to open in the spring of 2023, the new 96-bed hospital will address the growing need in southwest Michigan for more accessible, high-quality behavioral health services. It will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral healthcare services for adult patients including comprehensive treatment for those who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Bronson Battle Creek Hospital will transition inpatient behavioral health services and staff from its Fieldstone Center to the new hospital when it opens in 2023.
“It’s exciting to reach this construction milestone and know that we are one step closer to meeting a critical community need,” says Bill Manns, president and CEO of Bronson Healthcare. “This project reflects our commitment to the Battle Creek community and to expanding behavioral health services and making them more accessible in our region.”
Bronson’s partner in developing and operating the new hospital is Acadia Healthcare, the nation’s largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company. It operates a network of 228 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,000 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico.Acadia brings to the joint venture a commitment to patient-and family-centered care, strong clinical outcomes, and a proven track record of collaborating with health systems across the country.
Through the joint venture, Acadia and Bronson intend to develop innovative care delivery models that better integrate services for physical and mental health.