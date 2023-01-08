Two area hospital organizations have announced the most popular names chosen for babies in 2022.
More than 4,500 babies were born at Bronson BirthPlace, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, while a total of 1,316 babies were born at Corewell Health Lakeland’s birthing centers in St. Joseph and Niles.
Bronson Methodist Hospital top boy names: 1. Lucas/Lukas/Luke; 2. Oliver; 3. Owen; 4. Elijah/EliJah/Eli; 5. Levi; 6. Hudson; 7. Henry; 8. Noah; 9. Theodore; 10. James/Jameson/Jamison.
Bronson Methodist Hospital top girl names: 1. Sofia/Sophia; 2. Olivia; 3. Isabella/Izabela/Izabelle; 4. Elanor/Elanore/Eleanor; 5. Luna; 6. Charlotte; 7. Nova; 8. Ava/Avah; 9. Lala/Leila; 10. Claire/Clare.
Corewell Health Lakeland top boy names: 1. Jayden; 2. Elliott; 3. Giovanni; 4. Levi; 5. Maverick
Corewell Health Lakeland top girl names: 1. Charlotte; 2. Isabella; 3. Abigail; 4. Evelyn; 5. Chloe