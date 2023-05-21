Bronson Healthcare, which has a hospital in South Haven, has implemented a new program at its four hospital emergency rooms to expedite the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) through medication. The program is made possible by a nearly $350,000 grant awarded to the Bronson Health Foundation from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan (CFSEM) and the Michigan Opioid Partnership.
The Emergency Department Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) Initiative helps Emergency Department staff identify patients with OUD, begin medication treatment during the emergency visit, and support continuity of care by establishing partnerships with community providers for close follow up. The program is in use at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson LakeView Hospital in Paw Paw, and Bronson South Haven Hospital. Prior to this initiative, patients could only receive referrals for outpatient services.
“Having the medication to give to those who have OUD when they are right here in our emergency department is an important step in increasing access and removing barriers to care,” says Paul Bodenberg, Bronson’s system outcome coordinator and patient safety and quality officer.
Bodenberg spearheaded the initiative along with Dr. Maureen McGlinchey Ford, a Southwestern Michigan Emergency Services physician who provides emergency care at Bronson and is an assistant professor at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine (WMed).
“Opioid overdoses kill more people than car accidents. Connecting patients with OUD with effective, lifesaving, long term treatments takes a community approach, and this initiative is doing that,” says Ford. “We are coming together with key partners to provide follow up services through Summit Pointe in Calhoun County, Family Health Center, WMed Family Medicine and WMed Street Medicine in Kalamazoo County, and Intercare in Van Buren County.”
Discussions are currently in process with Bronson primary care offices and Victory Clinical Services, with the hopes of giving patients many other additional options to engage in continued treatment.
“We are so thankful that the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan and the Michigan Opioid Partnership recognized this need at Bronson and stepped up to provide funding so Bronson emergency teams can support our patients and families in this way,” says Terry Morrow, president of Bronson Health Foundation.
For more information or requests to join this initiative please contact Paul Bodenberg at bodenbpa@bronsonhg.org or Dr. Ford at maureen.ford@wmed.edu.