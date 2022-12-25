Bronson Health Foundation has been recognized with the 2022 Award for Excellence in Fundraising by the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), West Michigan Chapter. The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Bronson Healthcare system and receives donations from the community that are directed to support Bronson programs and services.
In receiving the award, the Bronson foundation (BHF) was recognized for its many efforts to support patients, families, and employees. In particular, the AFP noted BHF’s first capital campaign, which raised $10.4 million for Bronson’s regional cancer care program, exceeding its goal by 30 percent. Also highlighted was the launch of the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund which brought together more than $2.2 million to assist employees with childcare needs, appreciation meals, respite items and more. It also assisted with facility upgrades, patient support, and medical equipment that Bronson hospitals and clinics needed to meet the community’s needs during the pandemic.
During 2021, the Bronson Foundation distributed $8.1 million in funding, including $208,600 toward Bronson South Haven health and safety programs. Other projects funded by Bronson Foundation in 2021 included community health, equity and inclusion programs, neurosciences support, diabetes support, Alzheimer’s and dementia support, cancer care, women and children support programs, sexual assault services, behavioral/mental health support, employee support and education, along with scholarships.
“We are very honored to receive this recognition,” said Terry Morrow, president of Bronson Health Foundation. “Our goal is to make sure our community has ways to partner with Bronson providers and clinical teams to enhance the healthcare experience and make it more accessible and equitable for all. We are grateful for the support and leadership of our board of directors and for the vital collaborations we have with individuals, organizations, and foundations who share in our mission to advance the health of our communities.”