The Bronson Healthcare system is hiring registered nurses for its hospitals across southwest Michigan. Full-time and part-time positions are available in several hospital departments – including Intensive Care Units, Med/Surg Units, Emergency Department and the Bronson Birthplaces. Additional positions are available at Bronson at Home, which offers at-home healthcare services, and Bronson Commons, a post-acute care and rehabilitation facility in Mattawan, according to a news release from Bronson.
To learn about open positions and interview on-the-spot with a hiring manager, nurses are encouraged to attend one of Bronson’s upcoming job fairs.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 1-7 p.m. at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Outpatient Center Conference Rooms
Thursday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bronson Methodist Hospital Gilmore Center for Health Education, located on the north campus of Bronson Methodist Hospital
All nursing roles receive full benefits on the first day of employment. Benefits and perks available for nurses include competitive pay, including sign-on bonuses up to $10,000 for full-time nurses within the hospital setting and up to $20,000 for full-time nurses at Bronson Commons.
Benefits package includes health, vision and dental insurance; a retirement savings plan; reimbursement for a variety of wellness activities (gym membership, home fitness equipment, chiropractic care, massage therapy, acupuncture, etc.); PTO starting at five weeks; scholarship and tuition assistance.
Self-scheduling is also an option that allows for flexibility and a better work-life balance. To see event details or apply before to the job fair, visit bronson health.com/nursingjobfair.